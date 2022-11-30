Kathryn Sanders, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Sanders, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathryn Sanders, PA
Kathryn Sanders, PA is a Pain Management Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Kathryn Sanders works at
Kathryn Sanders' Office Locations
Saint Francis Medical Center211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative
About Kathryn Sanders, PA
- Pain Management
- English
- 1144209941
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Sanders accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kathryn Sanders using Healthline FindCare.
Kathryn Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kathryn Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.