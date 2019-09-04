Kathryn Sas, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Sas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Sas, APN
Overview of Kathryn Sas, APN
Kathryn Sas, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL.
Kathryn Sas works at
Kathryn Sas' Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Sas?
Caring very nice and Smart .
About Kathryn Sas, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English, Polish
NPI: 1639597560
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Sas accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Sas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Sas works at
Kathryn Sas speaks Polish.
3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Sas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Sas.
