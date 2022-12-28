See All Family Doctors in Beavercreek, OH
Kathryn Kirk, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.9 (82)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kathryn Kirk, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. 

Kathryn Kirk works at Premier Health Primary Care - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Health Primary Care - Beavercreek
    2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 82 ratings
Patient Ratings (82)
5 Star
(78)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kathryn Kirk, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477032993
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathryn Kirk, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathryn Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathryn Kirk works at Premier Health Primary Care - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. View the full address on Kathryn Kirk’s profile.

82 patients have reviewed Kathryn Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Kirk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

