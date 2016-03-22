See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Kathryn Veyna, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kathryn Veyna, NP

Kathryn Veyna, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Kathryn Veyna works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathryn Veyna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Ella
    1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 549-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2016
    Kathy cares and works hard for the people she is working with Karma she is a pleasure to be around she's been a real blessing to me thank you Kathy
    — Mar 22, 2016
    About Kathryn Veyna, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1255374690
    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

