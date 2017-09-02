Dr. Kathryn Vullo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Vullo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
The Park at Allens Creek160 Allens Creek Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-5980
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
I highly recommend Dr Vullo,I have been her patient for 5 years. I have chronic pain,anxiety and depression,she not only listens she gives me the advice I need to help deal with all of my issues. Dr. Vullo is a very very compassionate and easy to talk to woman. I have recommended her to friends and family knowing that she will be able to help them as much as she has always helped me.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184724841
- SUNY Buffalo
Dr. Vullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
