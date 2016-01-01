Kathryn Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Young, FNP
Kathryn Young, FNP
Kathryn Young, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Kathryn Young works at
Kathryn Young's Office Locations
Peterson Pharmacy559 Vincent St, Colorado Springs, CO 80914 Directions (719) 556-1306
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Kathryn Young, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700255189
Kathryn Young accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Young works at
2 patients have reviewed Kathryn Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.