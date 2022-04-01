Kathy Altieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Altieri
Overview
Kathy Altieri is a Counselor in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 720 Portage Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 928-9304
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to, non judgmental, challenges me to face hard truths and make well thought out decisions and to recognize that I can choose how to react to situations.
About Kathy Altieri
- Counseling
- English
- 1770707259
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Kathy Altieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Altieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Altieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Altieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.