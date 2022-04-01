See All Counselors in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Kathy Altieri Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathy Altieri

Counseling
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kathy Altieri is a Counselor in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    720 Portage Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 928-9304

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kathy Altieri?

Apr 01, 2022
Very easy to talk to, non judgmental, challenges me to face hard truths and make well thought out decisions and to recognize that I can choose how to react to situations.
— Apr 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kathy Altieri
How would you rate your experience with Kathy Altieri?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kathy Altieri to family and friends

Kathy Altieri's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kathy Altieri

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathy Altieri.

About Kathy Altieri

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770707259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathy Altieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Kathy Altieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Altieri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Altieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Altieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kathy Altieri?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.