Kathy Bush, LPC
Overview
Kathy Bush, LPC is a Counselor in Roanoke, VA.
Kathy Bush works at
Locations
Your Long Run, LLC4954 Brambleton Ave Ste B, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 776-0140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Do not let this little lady fool you. She packs a punch. She stays on top of your struggles and will get you through them. She makes it a personal mission to come to work and help those in need. I thank God for finding her.
About Kathy Bush, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1285183665
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kathy Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Bush.
