Kathy Corn, LCPC
Overview
Kathy Corn, LCPC is a Counselor in Belleville, IL.
Locations
- 1 521 W Main St Ste 201-B, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 825-0051
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing her for sometime now and loves her visits.
About Kathy Corn, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1689769119
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Corn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Corn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Corn.
