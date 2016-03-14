Kathy Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Johnson, LPC
Overview
Kathy Johnson, LPC is a Counselor in Centennial, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7500 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 275, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 798-1133
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I interviewed four other counselors before I found Kathy. She has all the qualities of an outstanding counselor: she is empathetic, has good listening skills, employs a wide range of client-focused therapeutic approaches, has a redemptive sense of humor, and she gives clients very practical exercises that enable them to experience positive results from changing their behaviors. Without exaggeration, I owe my life to Kathy Johnson.
About Kathy Johnson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1568451532
