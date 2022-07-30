Kathy McKinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathy McKinney, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathy McKinney, FNP-C
Kathy McKinney, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Junction, CO.
Kathy McKinney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kathy McKinney's Office Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center of Western Colorado2460 Patterson Rd Unit 4, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0990
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy McKinney?
Had her as a NP for several years and found her very concerned for my health.
About Kathy McKinney, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295258481
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy McKinney accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy McKinney works at
Kathy McKinney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.