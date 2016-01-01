Kathy McNeese is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathy McNeese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathy McNeese is an Urology Nurse Practitioner in Lufkin, TX.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1111 W Frank Ave Ste 303, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Kathy McNeese
- Urology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1477018141
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Kathy McNeese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kathy McNeese using Healthline FindCare.
Kathy McNeese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
