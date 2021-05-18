Kathy Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathy Nguyen, APRN
Overview of Kathy Nguyen, APRN
Kathy Nguyen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Kathy Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kathy Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Procare Medical Group5270 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 330, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 776-6720Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy Nguyen?
Kathy Nguyen is a very kind FNP. She patiently listened to my medical history, ordered blood work on me. Basically found out my problems in 2 appointments. She is working with me to get my thyroid & estrogen hormone levels balanced. I was suffering with chronic hives from an over active thyroid hormone for three weeks and she listened to my past experience and treatment and ordered a steroid injection that took the itching away and the hives vanished in a day. I appreciated her intelligent and thorough approach to my health problems. She is working on my estrogen levels next and because of my family history of breast cancer is having me get a mammogram before going forward in treatment. I can’t say enough about this women. Thank you very much!! You are a credit to your profession!!
About Kathy Nguyen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538755194
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Nguyen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Nguyen works at
Kathy Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.