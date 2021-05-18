See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Kathy Nguyen, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathy Nguyen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kathy Nguyen, APRN

Kathy Nguyen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kathy Nguyen works at Procare Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kathy Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Procare Medical Group
    5270 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 330, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 776-6720
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathy Nguyen?

    May 18, 2021
    Kathy Nguyen is a very kind FNP. She patiently listened to my medical history, ordered blood work on me. Basically found out my problems in 2 appointments. She is working with me to get my thyroid & estrogen hormone levels balanced. I was suffering with chronic hives from an over active thyroid hormone for three weeks and she listened to my past experience and treatment and ordered a steroid injection that took the itching away and the hives vanished in a day. I appreciated her intelligent and thorough approach to my health problems. She is working on my estrogen levels next and because of my family history of breast cancer is having me get a mammogram before going forward in treatment. I can’t say enough about this women. Thank you very much!! You are a credit to your profession!!
    Jacqueline Bernard — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathy Nguyen, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kathy Nguyen, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathy Nguyen to family and friends

    Kathy Nguyen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathy Nguyen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathy Nguyen, APRN.

    About Kathy Nguyen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538755194
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathy Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathy Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathy Nguyen works at Procare Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kathy Nguyen’s profile.

    Kathy Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathy Nguyen, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.