Kathy Poelker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Poelker, LPC
Overview
Kathy Poelker, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1515 N Warson Rd Ste 119, Saint Louis, MO 63132 Directions (314) 280-8910
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy Poelker?
Really liked Kathy and her style. She was such a good listener and seemed to really get what i was saying. She gave me constructive ways to figure out for myself what i needed to do. No judgment and very empathetic. I'd gladly see her again if needed.
About Kathy Poelker, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1114089406
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Poelker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kathy Poelker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Poelker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Poelker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Poelker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.