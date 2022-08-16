See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Kathy Poelker, LPC

Counseling
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kathy Poelker, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1515 N Warson Rd Ste 119, Saint Louis, MO 63132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 280-8910
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2022
    Really liked Kathy and her style. She was such a good listener and seemed to really get what i was saying. She gave me constructive ways to figure out for myself what i needed to do. No judgment and very empathetic. I'd gladly see her again if needed.
    L — Aug 16, 2022
    About Kathy Poelker, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114089406
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathy Poelker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Kathy Poelker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Poelker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Poelker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Poelker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

