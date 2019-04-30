Kathryn Robinson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Robinson, CRNP
Overview of Kathryn Robinson, CRNP
Kathryn Robinson, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Kathryn Robinson works at
Kathryn Robinson's Office Locations
Limited To Official University Duties On1500 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-2170
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
My first time seeing Dr. Robinson was a year ago. I went in, explained the issues I was having and she took her time examining me. She sat and listen. She went over what we talked about. She went over a care plan with me. Explained how I would need to take my meds daily. Advised to follow up if I needed anything else. Overall it was a great experience. Especially my first time having a female GYN doctor.
About Kathryn Robinson, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902114101
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Robinson works at
