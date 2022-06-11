Dr. Kathy Samuels, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Samuels, OD
Overview of Dr. Kathy Samuels, OD
Dr. Kathy Samuels, OD is an Optometrist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Samuels works at
Dr. Samuels' Office Locations
-
1
I C. Optique1201 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 631-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuels?
I am new to Peachtree City and was extremely pleased with my exam. Best Ever, especially since Kathy found I was wearing incorrect contact lenses for my situation. Glasses are great as well and Rick was extremely helpful setting me up with new eyeware specifically for golf! Great staff and great care. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Kathy Samuels, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255364774
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuels accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels works at
Dr. Samuels speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.