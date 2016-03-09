See All Counselors in Coppell, TX
Kathy Scalise, MED

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kathy Scalise, MED is a Counselor in Coppell, TX. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Kathy Scalise works at Kathy Scalise, M. Ed., LPC in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coppell Counseling Center
    413 W Bethel Rd Ste 202, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 293-4794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kathy Scalise, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316001035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • N/A
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathy Scalise, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathy Scalise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathy Scalise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathy Scalise works at Kathy Scalise, M. Ed., LPC in Coppell, TX. View the full address on Kathy Scalise’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kathy Scalise. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Scalise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Scalise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Scalise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.