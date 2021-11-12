Kati Boucher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kati Boucher, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kati Boucher, PMHNP-BC
Kati Boucher, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME.
Kati Boucher works at
Kati Boucher's Office Locations
Northern Light Acadia Hospital268 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-6100
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
she really made me feel like she listened to me. I was able to talk about my problems and we found a medication that worked for me.
About Kati Boucher, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760904734
Frequently Asked Questions
Kati Boucher accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kati Boucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kati Boucher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kati Boucher.
