Katia Leonard-Blanc, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katia Leonard-Blanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katia Leonard-Blanc, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katia Leonard-Blanc, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Katia Leonard-Blanc works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste W1-200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katia Leonard-Blanc?
About Katia Leonard-Blanc, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1740311752
Frequently Asked Questions
Katia Leonard-Blanc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katia Leonard-Blanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katia Leonard-Blanc works at
Katia Leonard-Blanc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katia Leonard-Blanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katia Leonard-Blanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katia Leonard-Blanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.