Katie Dager, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Dager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Dager, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Dager, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arden, NC.
Katie Dager works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville15 Skyland Inn Dr Fl 3, Arden, NC 28704 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Broadspire
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Dager?
Katie Dager helped me choose my own path to health that focused on healthier living and reducing my medications. I no longer need blood pressure medication and I’ve lowered my A1C from 7.1 to 5.1. Other medical professionals only wanted to add more medications but Katie Dager encouraged me to eat right and exercise and scheduled 3 month appointments to monitor my progress. If I failed she was there to prescribe medications to help me but she educated me on how to achieve the goals I set with the path I chose and helped me succeed.
About Katie Dager, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1205172202
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Dager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Dager accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katie Dager using Healthline FindCare.
Katie Dager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Dager works at
20 patients have reviewed Katie Dager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Dager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Dager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Dager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.