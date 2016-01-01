See All Family Doctors in Moorhead, MN
Katie Gurskis, APRN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katie Gurskis, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorhead, MN. 

Katie Gurskis works at Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic in Moorhead, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic
    801 Belsly Blvd, Moorhead, MN 56560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1669948345
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

