Katie Halter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Katie Halter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Katie Halter works at Pine Rest Campus Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pine Rest Campus Clinic
    300 68th St SE Bldg A2, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 258-7429
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jan 05, 2023
    We had a telehealth meeting with Katie Halter. My sister and I found her professional care encouraging. She listens to our concerns and explains ways to help us out. She explains the medications and how to use them. We never feel rushed, and Katie makes sure we have our needs met.
    — Jan 05, 2023
    Photo: Katie Halter, PA-C
    About Katie Halter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477064848
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Halter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie Halter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Halter works at Pine Rest Campus Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Katie Halter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Katie Halter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Halter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Halter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Halter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

