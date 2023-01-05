Katie Halter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Halter, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Halter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Katie Halter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pine Rest Campus Clinic300 68th St SE Bldg A2, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 258-7429
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Halter?
We had a telehealth meeting with Katie Halter. My sister and I found her professional care encouraging. She listens to our concerns and explains ways to help us out. She explains the medications and how to use them. We never feel rushed, and Katie makes sure we have our needs met.
About Katie Halter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477064848
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Halter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katie Halter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Halter works at
4 patients have reviewed Katie Halter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Halter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Halter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Halter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.