Katie Helpley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katie Helpley
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Helpley is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newburgh, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 550 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 859-0447
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Helpley?
About Katie Helpley
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1780721969
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Helpley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Helpley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Helpley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Helpley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Helpley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.