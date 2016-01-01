Katie Hipsher, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Hipsher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Hipsher, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Hipsher, APRN is a Dermatologist in Duluth, MN.
Katie Hipsher works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Hipsher?
About Katie Hipsher, APRN
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1780979617
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Hipsher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Hipsher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katie Hipsher using Healthline FindCare.
Katie Hipsher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Hipsher works at
2 patients have reviewed Katie Hipsher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Hipsher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Hipsher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Hipsher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.