Katie King
Overview of Katie King
Katie King is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Katie King's Office Locations
- 1 8261 Cornell Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 891-0022
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Katie King is an awesome health care provider. She’s taken excellent care of my chronic condition and other people I know we’ll. I’m genuinely grateful to her and highly recommend her to others.
About Katie King
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790137669
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie King accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katie King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Katie King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.