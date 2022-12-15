See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Katie King

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Katie King

Katie King is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katie King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8261 Cornell Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 (513) 891-0022
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Katie King

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1790137669
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Katie King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

