Dr. Lecluyse accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Katie Lecluyse, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katie Lecluyse, PHD is a Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Lecluyse works at
Locations
Behavioral Health Specialists Inc.8400 W 110th St Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 906-9559
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has seen “Coach” Katie for nearly 8 years and she’s been a huge advocate for him. I love that they have built a trusting rejationdhio and I’m impressed by her abilities to redirect his behaviors. I highly recommend her to anyone with kids who need help.
About Dr. Katie Lecluyse, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1487662193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lecluyse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lecluyse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lecluyse.
