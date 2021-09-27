Katie Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Norris, APRN
Overview of Katie Norris, APRN
Katie Norris, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Katie Norris' Office Locations
- 1 3813 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (502) 255-1925
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Passport Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Katie Norris and I clicked within my first couple of visits and believe me that's a huge deal in my book. I've been receiving care from different psychiatrists in Louisville for a long time now, and when it came time for me to change this past time, I was dreading it. I think the worst part of my depression and anxiety lies in getting the right person to help me because so many just treat people like objects instead of who they are. I would have doctor's that literally told me to force a smile on my face and get out in the sunlight and that would surely make my depression better.. Or I'd drive all the way to the other side of town go in to the waiting room for up to an hour, then be called "in office" just long enough for them to hand me my paper prescriptions and walk back out.. I could go on and on but my point is Katie has always taken time with me, she's talked to me about things outside of my illness and always has my back when I need her. I'm so thankful to have found her!!! ??
About Katie Norris, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679017958
