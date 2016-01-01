Katie Raju accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katie Raju, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katie Raju, CRNP
Katie Raju, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Katie Raju's Office Locations
Sstar386 Stanley St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 675-1054
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
About Katie Raju, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700832656
Katie Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
