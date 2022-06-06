See All Nurse Practitioners in Lincoln, NE
Katie Salvati, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katie Salvati, PMHNP

Katie Salvati, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. 

Katie Salvati works at Cheney Psychiatric Associates, Lincoln NE in Lincoln, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katie Salvati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carlson Psychiatric Services
    3701 Union Dr, Lincoln, NE 68516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 875-9270
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2022
    Extremely skilled & compassionate psychiatrist. Did a telehealth visit with her, and she immediately nailed down that I had ADHD on the first visit, despite an EEG test that suggested otherwise. Later, after researching EEGs for ADHD, I realized that EEGs not a substitute for professional diagnosis, in addition to the fact that I was at the exact end of the age range for the test and that it relies on being well rested (something that I never was at the time). My life and mental health has seen incredible improvement after starting treatment for ADHD, and I feel actually functional for the first time in my adult life. I was only able to have a few appointments with her, but her unmatched attention to her patients that I haven't experienced with previous psychiatrists or any psychiatrist I've been to since. She is very, very good at her job. Without her assistance, I would likely still be stuck without proper treatment, not making the progress in my life that I see today.
    — Jun 06, 2022
    About Katie Salvati, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083005409
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Salvati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie Salvati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Salvati works at Cheney Psychiatric Associates, Lincoln NE in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Katie Salvati’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Katie Salvati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Salvati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Salvati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Salvati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

