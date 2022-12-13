Katie Sanford, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Sanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Sanford, APRN
Overview
Katie Sanford, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL.
Katie Sanford works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Tavares1755 DAVID WALKER DR, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (561) 710-6580
Ratings & Reviews
Katie is so caring and listens to everything and tries her best to help out. Can’t say enough good things about her.
About Katie Sanford, APRN
Family Medicine
English
NPI: 1336700434
Katie Sanford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katie Sanford using Healthline FindCare.
Katie Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Sanford works at
2 patients have reviewed Katie Sanford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Sanford.
