Katie Tanner, PA-C

Family Medicine
Katie Tanner, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lisbon, ND. 

Katie Tanner works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic
    819 Main St, Lisbon, ND 58054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225013634
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Katie Tanner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Tanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Tanner works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND. View the full address on Katie Tanner’s profile.

    Katie Tanner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Tanner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

