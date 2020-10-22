Katie Tavares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Tavares, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katie Tavares, MSN
Katie Tavares, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Katie Tavares works at
Katie Tavares' Office Locations
Healthfirst Family Care Center387 Quarry St Ste 100, Fall River, MA 02723 Directions (508) 679-8111
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Super easy to talk to and listens well. Knows her stuff. I never feel rushed. I refuse to see anyone else.
About Katie Tavares, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396154696
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Tavares accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Cigna, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and Tufts Health Plan.
Katie Tavares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Katie Tavares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Tavares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Tavares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Tavares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.