Katie Wolf, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Katie Wolf, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

Katie Wolf works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    2 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 593-1133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Depression
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Katie Wolf, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396021762
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Wolf, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Wolf works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Katie Wolf’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Katie Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

