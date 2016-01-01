Katina Little, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katina Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katina Little, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katina Little, PNP
Katina Little, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Katina Little works at
Katina Little's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Today's Pediatrics2001 Todays Woman Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27105 Directions (336) 571-7559
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Katina Little, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1285876714
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Katina Little accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katina Little using Healthline FindCare.
Katina Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Katina Little works at
Katina Little has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katina Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katina Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.