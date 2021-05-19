See All Chiropractors in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Katinka Van Der Merwe, DC

Chiropractic
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katinka Van Der Merwe, DC is a Chiropractor in Fayetteville, AR. 

Dr. Van Der Merwe works at The Neurologic Relief Center of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurologic Relief Center of Arkansas
    124 W Sunbridge Dr Ste 7, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 582-5900
  2. 2
    22 W Colt Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 582-5900

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Katinka Van Der Merwe, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457570558
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

