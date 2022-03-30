See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Gilroy, CA
Katki Windsor, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Katki Windsor, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.7 (38)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katki Windsor, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gilroy, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Su Maung, MFTI
Su Maung, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    8339 Church St Ste 217, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 471-8536
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katki Windsor?

    Mar 30, 2022
    She helped me through some really painful things. I can’t say enough good things about her.
    — Mar 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katki Windsor, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Katki Windsor, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katki Windsor to family and friends

    Katki Windsor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katki Windsor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katki Windsor, LMFT.

    About Katki Windsor, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134318025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katki Windsor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Katki Windsor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katki Windsor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katki Windsor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katki Windsor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katki Windsor, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.