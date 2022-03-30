Katki Windsor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katki Windsor, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katki Windsor, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gilroy, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8339 Church St Ste 217, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 471-8536
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katki Windsor?
She helped me through some really painful things. I can’t say enough good things about her.
About Katki Windsor, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1134318025
Frequently Asked Questions
Katki Windsor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katki Windsor speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Katki Windsor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katki Windsor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katki Windsor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katki Windsor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.