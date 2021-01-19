Katrina Cypcar, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Cypcar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katrina Cypcar, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katrina Cypcar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR.
Katrina Cypcar works at
Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Oregon Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katrina Cypcar?
She is very thorough and takes her time with her patients. My husband is under her care and she's been the best he's ever had.
About Katrina Cypcar, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285030023
Education & Certifications
- Appalachian State
Frequently Asked Questions
Katrina Cypcar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Cypcar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrina Cypcar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Katrina Cypcar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Cypcar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Cypcar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Cypcar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.