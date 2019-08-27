See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Katrina Fernandez, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Katrina Fernandez, CNP

Katrina Fernandez, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katrina Fernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5310 Rapid Run Rd Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 215-0290
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Aug 27, 2019
    First let’s start with the staff they are amazing friendly funny very nice Nurse practitioner Fernandez is the sweetest person you’ll meet so friendly so personable she listens to talk to you I would recommend her to anyone looking for a new doctor
    MJR — Aug 27, 2019
    About Katrina Fernandez, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912307091
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

