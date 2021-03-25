Katrina Forman, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Forman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katrina Forman, LCSW
Overview
Katrina Forman, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Katrina Forman works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
-
2
Rehab 4 You Inc4302 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 505-0554
- 3 1825 NW 167th St # 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 Directions (305) 624-7450
-
4
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katrina Forman?
I’ve struggled with addiction when I was younger and felt like some of the pre cursor problems were creeping back in. Afraid to fall back into old habits, I reached out to Katrina and she’s talked me back to a healthy place. I feel more stable and less likely to go back to my previous patterns.
About Katrina Forman, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1447538269
Frequently Asked Questions
Katrina Forman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Forman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katrina Forman works at
2 patients have reviewed Katrina Forman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Forman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Forman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Forman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.