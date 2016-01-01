Katrina George, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katrina George, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katrina George, CNM
Katrina George, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC.
Katrina George works at
Katrina George's Office Locations
Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence1718 E 4th St Ste 907, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1087
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Katrina George, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Katrina George accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrina George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.