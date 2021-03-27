See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Katrina Romblad, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katrina Romblad, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Katrina Romblad works at Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine
    5010 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7376
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 27, 2021
    I have been seeing PA Romblad for more than ten years. I will say that she is very skilled and compassionate. Your health and well being is most important to her. I schedule my appointments to coincide with her schedule as often as possible. Best PA / Dr I’ve ever had.
    Angie — Mar 27, 2021
    About Katrina Romblad, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1295711398
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Romblad, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Romblad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katrina Romblad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrina Romblad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Romblad works at Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Katrina Romblad’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Katrina Romblad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Romblad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Romblad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Romblad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

