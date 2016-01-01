Dr. Van Patten accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katrina Van Patten, OD
Overview of Dr. Katrina Van Patten, OD
Dr. Katrina Van Patten, OD is an Optometrist in Carson City, NV.
Dr. Van Patten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Van Patten's Office Locations
-
1
Katrina Van Patten O.d. Ltd.410 Fleischmann Way, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 882-3977
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Patten?
About Dr. Katrina Van Patten, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1013068048
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Patten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Patten works at
Dr. Van Patten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Patten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Patten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Patten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.