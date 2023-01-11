See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC

Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Katrina Zlataric works at Psych Care Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katrina Zlataric's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychcare Consultants Research
    5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-4333
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407918386
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Zlataric has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrina Zlataric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Zlataric works at Psych Care Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Katrina Zlataric’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Katrina Zlataric. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Zlataric.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Zlataric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Zlataric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

