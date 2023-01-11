Katrina Zlataric has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC
Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Katrina Zlataric's Office Locations
Psychcare Consultants Research5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-4333
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Katrina now for a few years. She wasn’t my initial person at Psych Care consultants but when my lady went on maternity leave I got her and kept her. She is such a great listener and is so focused when we meet. She has a good memory for things that I’ve talked about before and is just such a kind person. We often laugh and have a good time. She’s really helped me get my medication balanced so much so I haven’t had a change in it in years. Now, I am well enough that I only see her every six months. I am so pleased with her that I have recommended others that now see her as well. She is always on time. She is always respectful and gracious. Her office is very personalized and welcoming. I’d say if you are concerned comparing these two reviews, make an appointment and visit with her and decide for yourself.
About Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407918386
