Katurah Rice, NP

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Katurah Rice, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazel Park, MI. They graduated from Walden University.

Katurah Rice works at Oak Street Health Hazel Park in Hazel Park, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Hazel Park
    1142 E 9 MILE RD, Hazel Park, MI 48030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 278-1578

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Dec 10, 2022
she is so smart and funny and makes me feel understood
Mariah Penny — Dec 10, 2022
About Katurah Rice, NP

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1275046047
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Walden University
Katurah Rice, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katurah Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katurah Rice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Katurah Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katurah Rice works at Oak Street Health Hazel Park in Hazel Park, MI. View the full address on Katurah Rice’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Katurah Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katurah Rice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katurah Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katurah Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

