Katy Hassan, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Katy Hassan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Katy Hassan works at NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 04, 2021
    I had a sore throat for a yr and neither my PCP or a local ENT could figure it out, after 3 antibiotics someone in the ER told me to try a university hosp. I scheduled to see Katy and even before my visit she was calling me to tell me she saw my CAT scan and thought that I may have throat cancer. The next day I was having a biopsy with her and by Friday I was diagnosed. She saved my life, there’s no doubt of that in my mind. I can’t say enough good things about her.
    T F — Sep 04, 2021
    About Katy Hassan, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194050500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katy Hassan, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katy Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katy Hassan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katy Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katy Hassan works at NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Katy Hassan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Katy Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.