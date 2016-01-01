Katy Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katy Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katy Johnson, PA-C
Overview
Katy Johnson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They graduated from Emory University - Atlanta, Georgia and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 240-9831
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Katy Johnson, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1043505092
Education & Certifications
- Emory University - Atlanta, Georgia
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Katy Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
