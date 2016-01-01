Overview

Katy Johnson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They graduated from Emory University - Atlanta, Georgia and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.



Katy Johnson works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.