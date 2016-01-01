Katy Robinette, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katy Robinette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katy Robinette, PA-C
Overview
Katy Robinette, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Katy Robinette works at
Locations
-
1
Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 240-9893
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katy Robinette?
About Katy Robinette, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1295010551
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Katy Robinette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Katy Robinette accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katy Robinette using Healthline FindCare.
Katy Robinette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katy Robinette works at
Katy Robinette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Robinette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Robinette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Robinette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.