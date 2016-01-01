Kawaljit Kaur accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kawaljit Kaur, FNP
Overview of Kawaljit Kaur, FNP
Kawaljit Kaur, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kalamazoo, MI.
Kawaljit Kaur's Office Locations
Family Health Center Alcott505 E ALCOTT ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 349-2641Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Kawaljit Kaur, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720629074
