Kay Frye, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kay Frye, NP

Kay Frye, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. 

Kay Frye works at Women's Care Clinic in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Kay Frye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broadlawns
    580 SW 9th St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 282-2489
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broadlawns Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endometrial Biopsy
Gynecologic Disorders
Endometrial Biopsy
Gynecologic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Kay hasn’t seen me in over 4 years and still managed to pull my history and have relevant questions. I absolutely HATE my yearly lady exam. But Kay makes it almost a pleasure! I haven’t been back for 4 years because her original office closed down and she moved to an office 45 minutes away in an unfamiliar location. I tried to talk myself out of sticking with her because of her location. But after my appointment today, I am so glad to have stuck with her! She is wonderful! Some folks just know what they are meant to be. It is a blessing when you encounter these people. I HIGHLY recommend Kaye as an GYN or OB/GYN. I hope every woman gets to have a Kay Frye.
    Janet — Apr 27, 2021
    Photo: Kay Frye, NP
    About Kay Frye, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487631388
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kay Frye, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kay Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kay Frye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kay Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kay Frye works at Women's Care Clinic in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Kay Frye’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Kay Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kay Frye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kay Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kay Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

