Kay Frye, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kay Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kay Frye, NP
Overview of Kay Frye, NP
Kay Frye, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA.
Kay Frye works at
Kay Frye's Office Locations
-
1
Broadlawns580 SW 9th St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 282-2489Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broadlawns Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kay Frye?
Kay hasn’t seen me in over 4 years and still managed to pull my history and have relevant questions. I absolutely HATE my yearly lady exam. But Kay makes it almost a pleasure! I haven’t been back for 4 years because her original office closed down and she moved to an office 45 minutes away in an unfamiliar location. I tried to talk myself out of sticking with her because of her location. But after my appointment today, I am so glad to have stuck with her! She is wonderful! Some folks just know what they are meant to be. It is a blessing when you encounter these people. I HIGHLY recommend Kaye as an GYN or OB/GYN. I hope every woman gets to have a Kay Frye.
About Kay Frye, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487631388
Frequently Asked Questions
Kay Frye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kay Frye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kay Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kay Frye works at
15 patients have reviewed Kay Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kay Frye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kay Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kay Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.