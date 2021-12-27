Kay Klein accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kay Klein, MS
Kay Klein, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Seattle, WA.
Kay Klein works at
Morina Counseling9415 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 362-7702
I have seen Kay off and on for over 30 years. She is, in short, amazing. She is insightful, a terrific listener, and someone who knows how to address issues without being judgmental in any regard; in fact, you leave her office feeling terrific. I cannot say enough about her.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Kay Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Kay Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kay Klein.
