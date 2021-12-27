See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Seattle, WA
Kay Klein, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kay Klein, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Seattle, WA. 

Kay Klein works at Morina Counseling in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morina Counseling
    9415 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 362-7702
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2021
    I have seen Kay off and on for over 30 years. She is, in short, amazing. She is insightful, a terrific listener, and someone who knows how to address issues without being judgmental in any regard; in fact, you leave her office feeling terrific. I cannot say enough about her.
    Toni Nyman — Dec 27, 2021
    About Kay Klein, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447460597
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kay Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Kay Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kay Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kay Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kay Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

